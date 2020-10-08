Taylor Swift Is Officially Endorsing Joe Biden, Proves It With Cookies

Taylor Swift was famously non-political until last year, but now she’s holding nothing back with an open endorsement of democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a post across social media, Swift is shown with custom ‘Biden Harris 2020’ cookies encouraging her US fans to vote blue this election.

Swift opens up about her choice in a new interview with V Magazine as apart of the publication’s ‘Thought Leaders’ issue.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognises that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” she said.

Well that certainly does rule Trump out, doesn’t it?

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” she continued.

“Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

While Taylor’s political outspokenness is certainly something that’s only occurred recently, we can’t be too shocked at her endorsement given her recent criticisms of Donald Trump Trump and right-wing politics in general.

As recently as August, Swift called out Trump and the Republican party for their “calculated dismantling” of the US postal service.

View Swift’s social media post below.