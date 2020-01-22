“Taylor Swift reveals her mom has a brain tumor”

Taylor Swift said that it has been a difficult time for her family.

Taylor Swift revealed that her mother Andrea acquired a brain tumor. In an interview with Variety, the pop star shared that her family is currently going through a tough time because of her mother’s condition.

Andrea was initially diagnosed with cancer before she developed the said tumor.

“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family,” Taylor told Variety.

She added that it has been difficult because her mother has always served as her guiding force.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom. But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness,” the pop star said.