“Taylor Swift shows support for #JunkTerrorBill in the Philippines”

The global hitmaker shared on her Instagram Stories a link to a website where people could help support protests, such as the currently trending #BLM or Black Lives Matter movement that campaigns against racism and violence towards black people, as well as the Philippines’ #JunkTerrorBill that petitions against the Anti-Terror Bill the current admnistration proposes to pass urgently.

On her Instagram Stories, Taylor asked her followers to “Please swipe up” that would lead to the “Ways To Help” site, which includes the Junk Terror Bill option.

The Anti-Terror Bill is currently facing backlash from human rights advocates as it may pose serious threat against freedom of expression given its provisions.