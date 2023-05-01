Taylor Swift’s Anticipated 2024 Australian Tour Rumoured to Include Just Two Cities

While there’s been no official confirmation, it’s widely expected that Taylor Swift will soon be revealing the Australian dates for her colossal Eras tour. There’s been a frenzy of rumours thus far, including one from gossip crew Deux Moi that claimed Swift had locked in dates at the MCG in February 2024.

Now, Queensland paper The Courier Mail has claimed that Swift could be limiting her Australian Eras Tour to just two shows in Sydney and Melbourne, leaving out the other states and cities entirely.

Taylor Swift: ‘Anti-Hero’

[embedded content]

The Courier Mail has reports from “sources” that said Swift is leaving Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide off the tour itinerary, due to “time constraints and travel costs”. Of course, it’s unclear where these sources have obtained their information.

The paper sought comments from spokespersons at Suncorp Stadium and Heritage Bank Stadium in Queensland, and both declined to confirm or deny that Swift had locked in dates at the venues. Swift’s longtime promoter Live Nation also didn’t confirm any dates or details about an upcoming tour.

It would mark a significant shift from past Swift tours, which have generally included all major cities around the country.

The Eras tour kicked off in Arizona in mid-March. A marathon three-and-a-half hour show, it takes in songs from across all of Swift’s ‘eras’ and albums. So far, she has shows scheduled in North America until early August. In the past, Swift tours in Australia have taken place either at the very end of the year, or beginning of the year.

Further Reading

Phoebe Bridgers Presents Taylor Swift with 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award

Beyoncé, Harry Styles and All the Winners at the 2023 Grammys

The National Announce New Album Featuring Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens