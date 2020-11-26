Taylor Swift’s New ‘Folklore’ Film Is Streaming On Disney+ Right Now

Taylor Swift’s stunning eighth studio album folklore has been in our clutches for a few months now, and she’s keeping the content going with the release a new film with Disney+.

The film is titled folklore: the long pond studio sessions, and is available on the streaming platform now. It sees Swift perform all 17 tracks on the album in order, while also explaining the stories behind each one.

In addition, a few special guests appear throughout the film including none other than Justin Vernon, who contributed to several songs on the album, while also featuring on ‘exile’ as Bon Iver.

The film was recorded in The National’s Aaron Dessner’s studio in New York during September of this year. Dessner also serves as folklore’s primary producer.

Folklore: the long pond studio sessions marks the second film Swift has released with Disney+, following the City Of Lover concert film which premiered earlier this year.

2020 also saw the release of Swift’s acclaimed documentary Miss Americana, which is out on Netflix.

Folklore has also earned Swift a slew of GRAMMY nominations for next year’s ceremony, including ‘Album Of The Year’. Should she win, it’ll be her third AOTY win at the GRAMMYs, meaning she’ll be the first woman to achieve such a feat and tie the record for most wins, held by Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder.

