Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ Had More Reactions Than Any Other Song Played During Triple J’s ‘Requestival’

We’re still feeling the aftershock of the absolute madness that was triple j‘s ‘Requestival’ after it wrapped on Sunday, and now the station has released some interesting stars regarding the week that was.

There’s one stat that sticks out like a sore thumb – Taylor Swift‘s ‘Shake It Off’ garnered the most reactions on triple j’s app, by a large margin.

Specifically, over 21,000 people reacted to the song via the app when it played on Friday during ‘Requestival’. To be fair, it was a pretty polarising play, with 43% heart reacts and 57% vomit reacts.

Of course, the song’s spin was momentous considering in 2015 it was the centre of one of the biggest controversies in Hottest 100 history. You’ll never forget where you were when you first heard about #Tay4Hottest100.

The station also dropped some other interesting statistics. The most requested song of the week, with 580 requests, was John Williams’ orchestral masterpiece ‘Duel Of The Fates’, from Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. Trailing behind it in second place, with almost 380 requests, was Wild World Of Sports’ Cricket Theme music.

The most surprising part? Those two tracks weren’t even the wildest the broadcaster played over the past week. For a full rundown of the most batshit tracks spun, click here.

