‘Taylor’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes’ Offers Flexible Education Anytime, Anywhere

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recognising one’s desire to explore new avenues, learn, and improve themselves, Taylor’s University officially launched its ‘Taylor’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes’. Carefully curated by a group of experts, the asynchronous learning experience incorporates bite-sized content through nano-learning to help students upskill and reskill themselves, anytime and anywhere.



Pierre-Louis Genier, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Taylor’s Digital and Professor Dr Pradeep Nair, Taylor’s University Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer at the official launch of Taylor’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes

Working individuals are hesitant to give up their careers for schooling especially when they must juggle a work-life-study balance. Knowing this, the Taylor’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes offers flexibility with a nano-learning method which provides bite-sized videos and interactive content for learning.

With an investment of RM5 million, Taylor’s Digital spearheads fully online programmes and leverages its own experienced learning designers, programmers, and audio-visual team to produce nano-learning content. Learners can have access to round table discussions, forums, and dedicated support systems to interact with their course mates and lecturers and gain exclusive networking sessions with industry leaders.

Courses such as Postgraduate Certificate in Education, Master of Applied Computing, Master of Teaching & Learning, Master of Global Hospitality Management and Master of Business Administration are available through five different intakes in January, March, June, August, or October.

Burnout and a decline in employee engagement have been observed in the workplace in recent years, resulting in the Great Resignation. According to studies from McKinsey & Company, 40% of the global workforce is looking to quit in the next three to six months if they are dissatisfied with their jobs. That said, employers must offer their employees opportunities to upskill and reskill themselves.

“The rapid industry changes and the resultant talent gaps at local and global scales require today’s workforce to be armed with new skills and multi-disciplinary knowledge to advance their career. Working adults however, face challenges with time and flexibility to further their education. Taylor’s 100% Online Postgraduate Programmes addresses these dilemmas as it gives everyone an opportunity to further their education through bite-sized, highly flexible content whilst keeping a healthy social learning environment,” said Professor Dr Pradeep Nair, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Taylor’s University.

Taylor’s University is the top private university in Southeast Asia and is one of the very few institutions with strong industry networks in the region. The reputable education industry leader has been awarded with the QS 5 Stars rating for Online Learning, ensuring a students’ success after completing their education with Taylor’s University.