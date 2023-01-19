Taylor’s Enriches Digital Talent Pool with Futuristic Focused Programmes

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Taylor’s University launches Malaysia’s first-of-its-kind programmes, the Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design (Honours) and Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sustainable Digital Construction Management, to produce future-ready graduates to meet the demand for digital talent.



Taylor’s Faculty of Innovation and Technology members at the launch of Malaysia’s first-of-its-kind futuristic focused programmes enhanced with Southeast Asia’s world-class future of extended reality (XR) learning centre, VORTEX XR Lab, to produce future-ready graduates to meet the demand for digital talent

Taylor’s University Faculty of Innovation & Technology Executive Dean, Professor Dr David Asirvatham, said the innovative programmes are complemented with Southeast Asia’s world-class future of extended reality (XR) learning centre, Taylor’s Virtual Online Future Technology & Extended Reality (VORTEX XR Lab).

The Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design offers two specialisations, Smart Homes Design and Smart Environment Design with three learning track options to choose from – conventional internship, work-based learning experience with industry partners such as FrameMotion Studio Sdn Bhd, Virtual X Malaysia, Ministry XR, HONOR and IMT Smart Home, or the technopreneurship mode for students to start a business with mentorship by Taylor’s University’s entrepreneur start-up incubator, BizPod.

The Smart Homes Design specialisation produces designers to create a personalised smart living space that can operate automatically, catering to individual needs and living styles, while the Smart Environment Design specialisation designs experience to change the way we interact with products and consume information using spatial technologies.

According to Din Tan Chin Seng, Programme Director of the Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design, brands and businesses today are eager to take advantage of spatial-based technologies to engage their customers with interactive spatial experiences. “Hence, there is a growing demand for spatial designers who are able to design with interaction and space in mind,” added Din.

As for the Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Digital Construction Management, the programme aligns with the competency standard and educational framework by the Construction Industry Development Board and Chartered Institute of Building. The degree aims to prepare graduates in addressing the challenges of sustainability and digital transformation in the construction industry.

Students will have two learning track options to choose from – conventional internship or a year-long work-based learning experience with industry partners such as Eco World Development Group Berhad and Green Quarter Sdn Bhd to prepare graduates for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry.

Offering two specialisations, Smart Construction modules introduce technology that can improve construction management practices using the Internet of Things, Advanced Building Information Modelling (BIM) and extended reality in construction, while Green Construction promotes energy conservation, waste reduction, and recycling emphasising sustainability approaches.

According to Dr Sujatavani Gunasagaran, Programme Director of the Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Digital Construction Management, along with helping students embrace IR 4.0, the programme also incorporates digital technology like laser scanning, drones, artificial intelligence, AR, and 3D printing. Additionally, an Industry Advisory Panel works closely with us to ensure industrial relevance is kept for graduates.

“The blistering pace of the digital economy will open up more job opportunities for such graduates to close the gap between talent supply and demand,” explained Professor Dr David.

Taylor’s University’s new programmes will be open for its first intake of students in March 2023.