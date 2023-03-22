Taylor’s University’s Hospitality and Leisure Management Subject Ranked Malaysia’s Best for Seventh Year in a Row in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Taylor’s University has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence, with its impressive performances in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. The university has defended its Top 20 position in the world, coming in at #17 in the world for the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject. This marks seven consecutive years that the institution has been ranked the top Malaysian institution for the subject since 2017.

This ranking places Taylor’s University alongside other renowned institutions in the hospitality sector, such as Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland, University of Nevada Las Vegas in the United States, and Swiss Hotel Management School in Switzerland.

“We are delighted to see Taylor’s University continue to perform so well in the QS World University Rankings by Subject. These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Taylor’s community – from staff to academics and even our partners who strive every day to make our university one of the best in the world,” said Professor Michael Driscoll, Vice-Chancellor, and President of Taylor’s University.

Taylor’s University has also made significant strides in other fields. The university has improved its ranking for Business and Management Studies, leaping six spots to #91 this year, making the institution the top private business school in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. The university has also improved its ranking in Art and Design, coming in at #51-100 and making it the top university for this subject in Malaysia, and made significant progress in four new subjects in the ranking exercise, including Communication and Media Studies, Education and Training, Engineering – Electrical and Electronic, and Medicine.

“At Taylor’s University, we are committed to providing our students with the best possible education and opportunities to excel. We are constantly evolving our programs to ensure that our graduates are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s dynamic and ever-changing industries,” Driscoll said.