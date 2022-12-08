BANGKOK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The International Congress and Convention Association – or ICCA -expresses confidence in the capacity of Thai MICE industry and Bangkok as a successful host of the 62nd ICCA Annual Congress 2023, with the expected 1,000 attendances.



TCEB, ICCA confident in Bangkok’s capacity for ICCA Annual Congress 2023

Established in 1963, ICCA is the global association leader for international meetings. With the goal to support and develop the international meetings industry, the organisation has over 1,000 members representing both public and private sectors from 91 countries and territories across the globe.

On the occasion of the memorandum of understanding signing for Thailand to host ICCA Annual Congress 2023 in Bangkok between Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and ICCA, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, stated that “the signing, witnessed by the representative of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), takes place during ICCA’s inspection trip of the venue and infrastructure in Bangkok between 5 and 9 December. The MOU is, thus, reflecting the readiness of Thailand and Bangkok in hosting the event of the global association for international meetings. We aim to make the 62nd ICCA Annual Congress 2023 a carbon-neutral event to affirm Thailand’s determination in championing sustainability and to highlight Bangkok’s latest success in environmental credentials for the meeting industry after it won the Most Improved Award from the Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index) 2022 during the 61st ICCA Annual Congress in Poland in November this year.

With over 1,000 members from 91 countries and territories across the globe, the hosting of the ICCA Annual Congress will spotlight Thailand as the ideal destination for international conventions in both quantitative and qualitative terms. The congress will create revenue, economic and social impacts as well as contribute to the potential of Thailand in hosting international conventions. Currently, TCEB has schemes to promote international meetings, schemes to support bidding, initiatives that create business opportunities, new international markets and overseas alliances, including capacity-building programmes for Thai associations and suppliers.”

The ICCA Congress 2023 will be the third edition held in Thailand and the second being hosted in Bangkok. The framework of collaboration for the congress between TCEB and ICCA entails Bangkok serving as a host city and TCEB acting as a local host responsible for public relations of the congress and appointing the local organising committee, which comprises Thai organisation members of ICCA, alliances from both public and private sectors, related entrepreneurs and associations. The committee will be involved in planning and making preparation for all stages of the congress organisation.

The ICCA Congress 2023 is scheduled during 12-15 November 2023 in Bangkok. The registration will be opened in March 2023. The expected number of attendants is 1,000, comprising 800 foreigners and 200 Thai visitors. The congress is expected to generate 85 million baht in revenue, contribute 47 million baht to gross domestic products (GDP) and create 2.92 million baht in tax revenue with public relations value for Thailand at 300 million baht.

Mr. Senthil Gopinath, CEO of International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), remarked that ICCA is delighted to bring the 62nd ICCA Congress to Bangkok, Thailand next November. Thailand offers the global meetings industry a purposeful solution and host to some of the leading congresses in the world. The strategic efforts of TCEB in building the portfolio of the meetings industry in Thailand is applaudable. Thailand and TCEB are long standing partners of ICCA and we have been working together on many global initiatives and the congress will be one of the key highlights.

“Having spent a few days on the site inspection, I am confident that Bangkok as host city will set an awe-inspiring background for the congress. We cannot wait for our global community to gather at the incredible Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) and experience everything a world-class international event offers. ICCA’s presence in the capital represents a milestone in the ‘Bangkok Vision 2032’ programme, which is a truly ambitious re-imagining of what this magical city can offer the world. The anticipation is building, and we look forward to collaborating with our friends and colleagues at the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) with real hope and excitement. With sustainability at the heart of all our efforts, we shall work tirelessly to ensure congress delivers content, cultural experiences, networking, and of course, new business opportunities for our members. And perhaps most importantly, we believe the 62nd ICCA Congress will leave a worthy legacy for the people of Bangkok and the business events community as a whole.”

Mr. Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, said that “Bangkok is the economic center blessed with rich diversity, ranging from multicultural vibes, street food to 6-star fine dining by celebrity chefs, historical sites, contemporary architecture, convention venues, function rooms, art and cultural centres, museums to many other multi-purpose spaces offered by both public and private sectors. Even better, Bangkok is rich in performing arts that feature Thai identity, including traditional Thai dancing, Thai folk music, contemporary shows, Thai boxing and many more. The personnel of public and private sectors are eager to welcome the ICCA delegation and all distinguished guests. Bangkok is ready in all aspects to enable ICCA to set a standard and become memorable for all participating parties.”

Furthermore, Thailand will be serving as a host of the first Asia Convention Alliance Association Forum (#ACAAF1) during ICCA Congress 2023. It will be the first task of the partner group of Asia Convention Alliance (ACA). The aim is to foster knowledge exchange between the executives of associations acting as a host of international conventions. They are invited by member organisations of the four territories forming ACA – Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan. The forum is also expected to help expand the alliance network for international convention promotion. It is forecast that the forum will create the opportunities to attract at least 4 international meetings to be held in rotation among the four member territories of ACA.

