TCEB Launches MICE Venue Hygiene Guidelines Readying MICE Entrepreneurs for New Normal after Ease of Lockdown

BANGKOK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB in collaboration with MICE stakeholder associations launches MICE Venue Hygiene Guidelines targeting MICE entrepreneurs to make them well-prepared for the resumption of businesses under the new normal environment, following the positive sign of COVID-19 pandemic situation and the gradual easing of lockdown by the government.



Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, stated that after the COVID-19 infection situation has shown sign of improvement, resulting in the first phase of business lockdown easing by the government to mitigate the social and economic impacts, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Heath, has a policy to form a group of committee assigned to develop measures and practices for the reopening of businesses and resumption of travel and sport activities. TCEB has been one of the committees and has, thus, developed MICE Venue Hygiene Guidelines in collaboration with its stakeholders, which include Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), Thai Exhibition Association (TEA), Event Management Association (EMA) and Thai Hotels Association (THA).

The aim is to enable their preparation for the resumption of their businesses under new normal environment where hygiene and health safety will be key concerns and when more relaxation of lockdown measures is on the way. Under the guidelines, the 5 key measures on hygiene and public safety established by the Ministry of Public Health must be strictly adhered to as follows:

Limit the number of attendees (1 person per 2 square-metre space), Body temperature screening (a system, such as application, is required for looking after, transferring and following-up the patients), Distancing practice within business premises, such as meeting room, elevator, restroom, canteen, Tracking system in case a delegate becomes ill after visiting the premise, Queuing system with the separation of waiting areas before entering the premises”

MICE Venue Hygiene Guidelines have 3 key practices: pre-event, onsite and post-event. The pre-event practices include preparedness of staff, transport, setting up of screening point, self-screening application or website for attendees to feedback within 24 hours before the event, manual on permitted number of attendees, instruction on holding large scale activities, hygiene instruction for attendees, etc.

The onsite practices focus on use of IT to mitigate risks, arrangement of venue to reduce touch points and regular cleaning of touch points and QR code for registration and satisfaction survey to ease the congestion, room layout for better ventilation, 2-meter apart seating, microphone set up at different points and regular cleaning after use. In case of speakers invited from location outside the host city, the attendees must be informed of safety measures taken to reduce incoming risks, such as shuttle service for speakers or providing accommodation near the venue for the speakers, etc.

For exhibition, advance booking technology for visiting exhibiting booths to lower gathering crowds or virtual exhibition technology should be employed to create experiences for those waiting in the queue. Online platform should be developed for product booking or purchase.

The post event practices include the employment of waste management system that can prevent the infection, producing a report on event organization for concerned authorities in accordance with the orders and announcements of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

“TCEB strongly hopes MICE Venue Hygiene Guidelines will assist MICE entrepreneurs to resume their business in a timely manner, win the confidence and trust from local and overseas clients and maximize such new window of opportunities.” concluded Mr. Chiruit.

