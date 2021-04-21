TCL breeva A2 and breeva A5 Air Purifiers Win Red Dot Awards For Outstanding Product Design

CORONA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TCL®, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, has received two Red Dot Awards for product design for two air purifiers from its breeva series. The award-winning breeva A2 and breeva A5 underline TCL’s commitment to developing smart technology and innovative features that improve every aspect of life, and they both meet customers’ needs for refreshing air and a healthy living environment.

Chess and modern pop furniture inspired the design of the breeva A2 and the breeva A5. The clean lines and distinctive features make the air purifiers look like modern art pieces. Both air purifiers feature geometric elements of hemispheres and cylinders that create an appealing sculptural look. Inspiration for the design of the compact breeva A2 air came from the Rook chess piece, while the Queen chess piece inspired the design of the breeva A5. Users can track air quality via the TCL home app in real-time, and both air purifiers are elegant additions to a home and also highly efficient.

“TCL is honoured to receive these two Red Dot Awards. We are leveraging our strong capabilities in product design and technology to offer consumers an ever-increasing range of smart products and superior experiences to enhance and improve life,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. and TCL Electronics.

The Red Dot is an award for high design quality and innovation. An international jury of design professionals evaluated entries from about 60 countries, only awarding this seal of quality to products with outstanding design.

True to Red Dot’s maxim “Winning is the Beginning”, TCL will continue to delight future consumers with even more smart home products as the brand expands into new markets and continues to invest heavily in research and development.

