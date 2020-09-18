TCS Launches its goIT Education Program in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has partnered with the Philippines Department of Education — Cordillera Administrative Region, to help students improve their technology skills through the global TCS initiative, goIT.

The goal of the goIT program is to demystify computer science and enthuse students to pursue STEM education and become tomorrow’s technology leaders. It introduces students to design thinking, digital technologies and the agile methodology to develop and prototype solutions that improve their own communities or support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The engaging curriculum includes the innovation lifecycle, product prototyping, and industry relevant entrepreneurial skills. TCS employees will mentor students, and provide industry context and real-world connections.

The three-day goIT program will be implemented in 20 schools across six provinces of the Cordillera region, including Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Mt. Province, and Kalinga. The program, meant for third- and fourth-year high school students, will start in the last week of September with the first school, Cordillera Regional Science High School, located in Benguet.

“True to our vision of promoting quality education for every Filipino, TCS’ goIT program will facilitate the learning of much needed technology skills. This will develop our Cordilleran learners and unselfishly contribute to the improvement of their communities,” said May Eclar, Regional Director of the Department of Education — Cordillera Administrative Region.

“We are excited to launch the goIT program and impart knowledge and skills in science and technology to Filipino students, and lay the foundation for the nation’s digital workforce of the future. Through this program, we will be able to reach students in the farthest areas, helping them contribute to the development of their communities,” said Shiju Varghese, Country Head, TCS Philippines.

goIT is TCS’ flagship student engagement program across North America, LATAM, Europe, Asia Pacific and Australia — and is tailored in each region to meet the specific needs of local communities. The program is estimated to have reached over 12,000 students worldwide in FY 2020.