TCS to Launch Digital Acceleration Centre in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, has announced plans to launch a Digital Acceleration Centre (DAC), supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), that would support Singapore’s businesses in their COVID-19 recovery and future-readiness. Aligned with Singapore’s Smart Nation pillars, the DAC aims to build a robust, future-ready workforce to power the country’s economic recovery from the global pandemic.

As part of this initiative, TCS’ investment will include providing up to 100 traineeship opportunities for local polytechnic and university graduates through Workforce Singapore’s SGUnited Traineeships Programme, to support the DAC. The centre will provide trainees with an immersive, real-world learning experience, as well as the opportunity to work on live projects with TCS’ diverse range of clients.

The launch of the DAC supplements existing initiatives by TCS in collaboration with the Infocomm Media Development Authority, such as the Company-Led Training program and TechSkills Accelerator Mid-Career Advance, to equip professionals with competencies to excel in the technology industry.

The nine-month Traineeships programme consists of foundational, specialised, and hands-on training courses for intensive skill building through various formats including webinars, assessments, and hackathons. It focuses on nine key aspects of cutting-edge technology: cloud adoption, UI/UX, legacy modernization, cyber security, DevOps, digital workplace, artificial/ augmented intelligence, Internet of Things, and digital interfaces — critical focus areas for Singapore’s Smart Nation ambitions. On completing the programme, well-performing trainees will be considered for open opportunities at TCS. The DAC will continue to provide specialised skill enhancements for these trainees even after they are hired, constantly raising the digital capabilities of the workforce.

As part of TCS’ ongoing efforts to support Singapore’s national technology agenda, the centre will drive the Smart Nation pillars of Digital Economy, Government and Society through strategic partnerships and initiatives. These initiatives will contribute towards the upskilling and reskilling of Singapore’s workforce and encouraging digital literacy for seniors.

“The launch of the Digital Acceleration Centre in Singapore by TCS will give our university and polytechnic graduates opportunities to build desirable digital skills and enable businesses to adapt to the new operating environment amid the pandemic,” said Chng Kai Fong, Managing Director, EDB. “The centre is testament to TCS’ continued confidence and commitment in our partnership and to Singapore. We are also especially heartened that TCS is supporting our young graduates with traineeship opportunities during this challenging time and equipping them with skills for the future.”

“We are delighted to launch the Digital Acceleration Centre, with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board. Through this centre, we hope to enhance the resilience and adaptability of Singapore’s businesses for a robust economic recovery in the post-pandemic business environment,” said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific. “TCS is committed to investing in Singapore’s young talent to make the country’s world-class tech talent ecosystem future-ready and contribute to the flourishing Smart Nation project.”

Over the course of the next 12 months, TCS will invest an estimated SG$3 million in hiring and training initiatives aimed at supporting Singapore’s overall Smart Nation efforts.