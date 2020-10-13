TD Ofel makes landfall over Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ofel made landfall over Eastern Samar early Wednesday, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 5 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Ofel made landfall over the vicinity of Can-avid, Eastern Samar at 2:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Pagasa’s latest data, the tropical depression was last spotted in the vicinity of Bonbon, Northern Samar.

Ofel also packed maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

FEATURED STORIES

The weather disturbance was also spotted moving west northwest at 20 kph.

Pagasa said that Ofel is set to cross over Samar Island and emerge over the Samar Sea Wednesday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas:

The southern portion of Batangas (Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia,Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo)

The southern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Calauag, Alabat, Perez, Quezon, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Mulanay, Buenavista, Lopez, General Luna, Gumaca, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Atimonan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Tayabas City, Dolores, Catanauan)

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

The northern portion of Leyte (Tabango, Leyte, San Isidro, Calubian, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan ,Palo, Santa Fe, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga)

“Ang mga lugar na ito ay makakaranas ng mga pag-ulan na may kasamang pabugso ng hangin,” weather specialist Aldczar D. Aurelio said in the live weather update.

(These areas will experience rains with strong winds.)

Ofel is also expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over the Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Batangas, and Mindoro Provinces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal was also forecast due to Ofel.

Ofel is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday.

EDV

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>