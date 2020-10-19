TD Pepito may make landfall over Aurora-Isabela coast Tuesday night

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Pepito may make landfall over the coast of the Aurora-Isabela area on Tuesday night, as tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) number 1 remains raised in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

The center of Pepito was last spotted 440 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, according to the severe weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) at 5 a.m.

Moving west-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour, the tropical depression is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

“‘Pepito’ will move west-northwestward towards the Northern-Central Luzon area. The center of this tropical cyclone is forecast to make landfall over the coast of Aurora-Isabela area tonight, cross the Luzon landmass, and emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow morning,” Pagasa said.

According to the weather bureau, Pepito may reach the tropical storm category before making landfall.

“However, there remains a possibility that the tropical cyclone will make landfall as a tropical depression,” Pagasa added.

After crossing the landmass of Luzon, the weather disturbance is then forecast to further intensify and may develop into a severe tropical storm by Thursday.

For the weather forecast this Tuesday, Pagasa said Pepito will bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, Pangasinan, and Benguet.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

Pagasa warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

TCWS No. 1 is raised in the following areas:

– Isabela,

– Quirino

– Nueva Vizcaya

– Abra

– Kalinga

– Mountain Province

– Ifugao

– Benguet

– Ilocos Sur

– La Union

– Pangasinan

– Aurora

– Nueva Ecija

– Tarlac

– Zambales

– Bulacan

– Pampanga

– Bataan

– Metro Manila

– Rizal

– northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

– extreme northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons)

– Catanduanes

According to Pagasa, winds of 30 to 60 kph are expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be experienced within 36 hours in areas under TCWS No. 1.

Meanwhile, a gale warning is currently in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur due to rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 5.0 m).

Seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1 will also experience rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m). Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft, according to Pagasa.

It added that moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.0 m) will prevail over the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

“Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions,” Pagasa said.

