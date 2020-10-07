Teacher drives students around for treats, gets suspended

A teacher was suspended after cramming students into her car and taking them off of school property for treats amid the pandemic.

Isabella Piazza drove the elementary students to restaurants in Peace River North, British Columbia in Canada on various occasions last June. She also told the kids to hide whenever they saw a police officer, as per local TV station CKPG yesterday, Oct. 6.

Aside from violating social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 crisis, Piazza also breached the country’s Motor Vehicle Act by not making all of the kids wear seat belts. After the trips to get treats for the kids, Piazza asked them to keep it a secret.

However, the British Columbia Commissioner Teacher Regulation eventually caught wind of the unauthorized outings. The organization stated that Piazza did not inform the children’s parents and other teachers about the trips and violated school policy.

The group has since suspended her from teaching on Nov. 9 for not modeling “appropriate behavior expected of an educator.” According to the report, the school district also suspended her for three days without pay earlier this year. Ryan Arcadio/JB

