“Teacher elated as two students in Laguna receive scholarships in Angel Locsin-hosted show ‘Iba ‘Yan’”

Teacher Bob, a dedicated educator, couldn’t be any happier for his students in Sitio Baloc in Laguna.

A teacher in the City of San Pablo in Laguna couldn’t contain his happiness as two of his students receive college scholarships on Angel Locsin’s inspirational show “ Iba ‘Yan .”

Teacher Roberto ’Bob’ Latag Mitra, the Head Teacher at the Don Arsenio Escudero Sr. Memorial School, has only been with the said institution for three years. But in that span of time, Sir Bob managed to transform not just his students but also the community whose main source of living depend on dump trading.

[embedded content]

When Angel visited his school to help them with their Brigada Eskwela, the dedicated educator nearly jumped in joy. But he became even happier when he found out that two of his students from Sitio Baloc, Ahriel Shean Leysa and Diana Aranzado, received a scholarship for any four-year course in college from the City Government of Sampaloc.

“Hindi ko ine-expect na mayroong scholarship para du’n sa mga bata. Kasi ako po ay isa ring scholar noong ako ay nag-aaral noong college na nagkaroon ng magandang kinabukasan nang dahil din sa tulong ng mga donor. Kaya ako po lubos din ang kagalakan ko bilang ikalawang magulang, ikalawang tatay ng mga bata,” he said.

Angel, for her part, commended Teacher Bob for being an inspiration to the kids to always reach for their dreams.

“Thank you for inspiring us, Sir. Kaya po ganito ka-pursigido mag-aral ‘yung mga bata, dahil po ‘yan sa inyo — sa kagandahang loob niyo po. Maraming salamat po. Isa po kayong bayani.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]