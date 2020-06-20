Teacher in Ilocos Sur climbs mountain to get Wi-Fi signal, enrolls students online

MANILA, Philippines — Mathematics teacher Efren Cabotage feels strongly about helping school children who are less fortunate than him.

Making things possible: No gadgets and signal, no problemby Ricadel S. CerenoEfren Cabotage, a Mathematics teacher of… Posted by Narvacan National Central High School on Monday, June 15, 2020

Cabotage, who teaches at the Narvacan National Central High School in Ilocos Sur, was hailed as a hero after climbing a mountain to get a strong signal for his pocket Wi-Fi, to enroll students who are not equipped with gadgets and internet as he does.

According to a Facebook post by the Narvacan National Central High School on June 16, Cabotage even spent his own money to load-up his pocket Wi-Fi, and to enroll the students one by one.

Currently, the Department of Education mandated that enrollment of public school students be made online a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The post read that Cabotage once faced the struggle of wanting to continue his education, similar to school children who face the same situation today.

“So, without a second thought, he decided to help those students who are once like him,” the post read.

And as Cabotage couldn’t find a perfect spot to get good Wi-Fi connectivity, he went through great lengths to encode the filled-out enrollment forms of students he had initially printed.

“After some time, he luckily found a good signal spot easier than climbing a mountain so he settled there to help students coming for his assistance,” the school’s post said.

Cabotage has now enrolled more than 40 students from nearby towns, as well as his own, and would eagerly enroll more, the post added.

“They just have to study hard and consider their parents’ sacrifices. They have to do their best to graduate. I’ve been there, on that kind of situation, so I’ll be there, to make that situation lighter,” Cabotage said.

“Kung kinaya ko, kakayanin rin nila (If i survived, they will survive too),” he added.

As of writing, the Narvacan National Central High School’s Facebook post earned 447 likes and reactions, as well as 117 shares.

