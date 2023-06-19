Teacher in Maguindanao Sur ambush dies in hospital

TALAYAN, MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR—A teacher died at a hospital in Sultan Kudarat province on Sunday, 10 days after he was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur, on June 8.

Israel Paguital, 32, a teacher of Datu Anggal Midtimbang Elementary School, was the second teacher to have died in an armed attack in Maguindanao del Sur and the fourth if teachers’ attacks in nearby Pikit town of Cotabato province were to be counted.

He died while being treated at a hospital in Sultan Kudarat on Sunday and before investigators had a chance to speak to him about the attack, according to Maj. Jun Olis, police chief of Datu Anggal Midtimbang.

—EDWIN O. FERNANDEZ INQ

