Teacher nabbed for showing preschoolers video about cannibalism

SEOUL — A Canadian English teacher at an after-school private tutoring service in Sejong, South Korea is accused of showing preschoolers a video about cannibalism.

According to the Sejong Police Station, the Canadian in her 20s on Wednesday showed a class of 6- and 7-year-olds a YouTube clip in which experiments with flavor of human flesh took place.

Parents of the children filed a complaint with the police on Friday after they learned of the incident.

Police said the suspect owned up to screening the clip in question but denied having intended to shock her students.

Police have filed for arrest warrant for the teacher who faces suspicions of violating the Child Welfare Act.

The city’s office of education said it would investigate the said tutoring service over suspected negligence in management.

