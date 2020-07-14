Teachers told: Modules financed by gov’t, stop soliciting donations

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Teachers in Central Luzon provinces have been advised not to solicit reams of bond papers from parents for the printing of modules or sell the modules this coming school year in place of face-to-face learning.

Nicolas Capulong, regional director of the Department of Education (DepEd), on Tuesday (July 14) issued the reminder on the heels of reports on social media that public school teachers have been soliciting bond papers.

The modules are designed according to knowledge and competencies that students of certain levels must develop and master in the K-12 curriculum.

A male teacher in a Pampanga even used the cleanup and beautification drive Brigada Eskwela in airing out calls for “Bond Paper Mo, Idonate para sa modyul ng mag-aaral (Donate your bond paper for students’ modules).”

Capulong called for a meeting of superintendents this coming Thursday (July 16) to reiterate the directive.

He said the printing of modules is funded by the agency’s central office .

The funds are “downloaded to the schools division offices and may also be supplemented by the Special Education Fund.”

A module costs P1,300 each to print, according to Dr. Imelda Macaspac, head of DepEd in the Pampanga capital of San Fernando. In the city, the policy is to give one module to each of the more than 65,000 students.

