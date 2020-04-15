“#TEAMBAHAY BONDING: Stars and their families share a meaningful Holy Week at home”

Filipinos are known for their deep and solemn faith. Despite the extended enhanced community quarantine in the country due to COVID-19, the Christian community made sure to still observe Holy Week, which this year was celebrated on April 5, 2020 until April 11, 2020.

Photo from Instagram (@ramonathornes)

Since everyone was strictly ordered to stay home, Filipino families solemnly reflected on the Passion of Christ in their own homes. They attended the Holy Mass via live telecast or online live streams. They also watched spiritual movies on television or on the Internet.

Photo from Instagram (@jinkeepacquiao)