Tech Firm Laiye Closes Series C at $160 Million to Accelerate Global Rollout of Intelligent Automation

BEIJING, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Laiye, a leading global intelligent automation company, continues to attract investors as it seeks to accelerate international expansion and grow its team. The company announced the completion of its $160 million Series C funding round with the latest tranche at $70 million led by HOPU Magnolia, a high-growth enterprise technology-focused investment firm. Other investors include VMS Group and Youshan Capital, with existing investors such as Lightspeed China Partners and US-based Lightspeed Venture Partners also participating in this round.

Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO of Laiye said: “Laiye has made great strides in expanding its success in China to Asia Pacific, the Americas and EMEA. We envision a future where all organizations and people are transformed, emboldened and made better by the power of intelligent automation. An AI-enabled digital workforce developed from Laiye’s integrated intelligent automation platform will help our customers accelerate their digital transformation journey. This new round of funding will continue to fuel our relentless product innovation and triple-digit YoY revenue growth in the years to come.”

This funding round comes on the back of Laiye’s recent acquisition of Paris-based Mindsay, a leading European enterprise conversation AI firm, and the establishment of a new R&D hub in Paris. Laiye plans to deploy the new capital to accelerate expansion in APAC, the Americas and EMEA. These regions represent Laiye’s largest growth opportunity, where legacy Robotic Process Automation systems often leave businesses struggling to transform complex processes.

Over the past 12 months, Laiye more than doubled its team outside China to 100+ employees, about 15% of the total workforce, grew its partner network to 600+ strong and fostered one of the world’s largest intelligent automation developer communities of more than 600,000 registered users globally.

Gunther Hamm, Co-Head of HOPU Magnolia, said: “HOPU Magnolia is thrilled to partner with Laiye, a leader in Intelligent Automation. We have known and tracked Laiye’s progress closely since it was founded, and have watched it grow from strength to strength serving mid-market and global enterprises. It has fully established its business model and is rapidly growing its revenue and customer base.”

Laiye focuses on enterprise customers in the insurance, communications, electric power, finance, retail, and healthcare industries to build end-to-end Intelligent Automation solutions. Global customers include Porsche, LVMH, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Medical, and Roche Pharmaceuticals. Already a market leader in China, Laiye customers in China include PetroChina, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom.

Ronen Lamdan, CEO of Laiye International, said: “At Laiye, we are striving to fulfil our mission of harnessing intelligent automation technology to liberate workers from mundane tasks, enhance workplace efficiency, and transform businesses at speed and scale. This latest round of financing will accelerate our business growth and enable us to serve more large enterprises, government organizations, and SMEs across the world.”

