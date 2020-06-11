TECH I.S. Fixes ‘the E-learning Bug’ by Filling the Gap Between the New Age E-learning and Old School Learning

TOKYO, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Due to COVID-19 pandemic, lots of business operations and services took a hit and it is totally unclear when these operations will resume normalcy. Many people use the isolation time to learn new things and acquire new skills, as a result Edu-Tech is booming in this pandemic situation. However, E-Learning has one problem. Almost 95% of candidates or students give-up due to lack of guidance of coding or motivation.



TECH I.S. – SKILL WHAT YOU CAN LEARN

To solve this problem, TECH I.S. offers programs where students can get on a Zoom call with tutors and learn programming and they can also get career guidance from their dedicated consultant so they can start their professional career as programmers once they complete their course.

As a global programming school curated to fill the void in the Edu-Tech space, TECH I.S. has three branches in Silicon Valley (USA), Tokyo (Japan) and Bengaluru (India). The majority of the curriculum is made by Silicon Valley engineers, which includes Web Application Development and Data Science course. TECH I.S. was started from Japan as an offline programming school and helped over 300 students to become professionals in the Information Technology industry with industry-relevant curriculum and to make a professional web application portfolio.

TECH I.S. is on a mission to fill the gap between the new age E-learning and old school learning to make online learning more simple and efficient. With increasing practice of social distancing, online learning from a tutor becoming the better alternate mode of education.

TECH I.S. is currently operating from India and Japan, the tutors are based out of Bangalore, Tokyo, and Silicon Valley. The programs are available for anyone who has the passion to become a programmer. TECH I.S. offers Full-Time as well as Part-Time curriculum for 3 months and 6 months respectively.

For more information, please visit or contact:

TECH I.S.

https://techis.io/

support@techis.io

