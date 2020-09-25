Technical difficulty temporarily stalls DepEd budget hearing

MANILA, Philippines — A “technical difficulty” temporarily stalled the budget hearing of the Department of Education (DepEd) at the Senate on Friday, even as the agency prepares for distance learning for School Year 2020 to 2021.

During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance, Education Secretary Leonor Briones was supposed to present the DepEd’s proposed budget but the hearing went silent for a few minutes as she could not be heard speaking prompting senators to check on Briones’ presence in the hearing that was being conducted through teleconference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ma’am? Secretary Liling?” Senator Pia Cayetano, who leads the hearing, said as she called Briones through her nickname.

“There seem to be technical difficulties, Madame chairperson,” Senator Francis Pangilinan said in response.

FEATURED STORIES

“This does not bode well to our distance education, Madame chair,” said Senator Sonny Angara.

It was at this point when Briones was heard speaking.

“Kaya modular na, radyo na lang, TV na lang, kasi there are choices (That’s why modular learning will be used, radio and TV can be used as there are choices),” said Briones, apparently in response to Angara.

Pangilinan then told Cayetano that Briones can already be heard in the hearing.

DepEd plans to implement a blended learning scheme for remote learning this school year by also utilizing radio and TV and printed modular materials.

RELATED STORY

‘This is the worst’: Senate hearing on PH internet suspended over connectivity issues

ADVERTISEMENT

Students to be given radios if TV, online classes not doable, says Duterte

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>