technine – A Rising Blockchain Solution Company becomes a New Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner, Speaking at Cloud Illuminate by Ingram Micro on NFT & Crypto Related Blockchain Solutions tech-banner.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 19 January 2022 – Tech Nine Limited (technine) has recently become an Amazon Web Services

(AWS) Consulting Partner and established partnership with Ingram Micro Hong

Kong, to further extend its businesses on cloud-based systems as well as

blockchain solutions focuses on non-fungible token (NFT), crypto-currency and

exchange platform development supported by powerful Amazon Web Services.

technine is a rapidly rising software R&D,

cloud-based system and blockchain solution provider headquartered in Hong Kong. “With the upsurge demand in blockchain solutions, specifically on NFT and

crypto-currency development, we built an internal team with experienced

blockchain experts to provide customized solutions to enterprises, help them

implement and put blockchain solutions into use to boost their brand value as

well as sales revenue.” said Ryan Ip, Chief Technology Officer of technine.

“A few fintech projects have been completed

and are already in use. We aim at bringing practical solutions to customers

that could increase touch points with their end-users and promote adoption of

blockchain technology to the commercial sector.”

Apart from connecting Amazon Web Services

through Ingram Micro, technine is honored to be invited as the guest speaker of

the month of Cloud Illuminate, a technical virtual event series organised by

Ingram Micro for its partners and resellers.

“We will be delivering a speech to introduce

our blockchain projects, and share our experience on how Amazon Web Services

can help us combat challenges brought by implementing blockchain technology.”

said Lucas Mo, Chief Operating Officer of technine. “We see this as a great

start and we look forward to creating more collaborations with peers via Ingram

Micro’s strong network.”

The Cloud Illuminate fintech webinar will be

held at 15:00 on January 24, 2022 (UTC +08:00) and conducted in Cantonese with

English presentation slides. It is now open for registration to any interested

parties via Ingram Micro’s platform.