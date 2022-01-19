technine – A Rising Blockchain Solution Company becomes a New Amazon Web Services Consulting Partner, Speaking at Cloud Illuminate by Ingram Micro on NFT & Crypto Related Blockchain Solutions tech-banner.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 19 January 2022 – Tech Nine Limited (technine) has recently become an Amazon Web Services
(AWS) Consulting Partner and established partnership with Ingram Micro Hong
Kong, to further extend its businesses on cloud-based systems as well as
blockchain solutions focuses on non-fungible token (NFT), crypto-currency and
exchange platform development supported by powerful Amazon Web Services.
technine is a rapidly rising software R&D,
cloud-based system and blockchain solution provider headquartered in Hong Kong. “With the upsurge demand in blockchain solutions, specifically on NFT and
crypto-currency development, we built an internal team with experienced
blockchain experts to provide customized solutions to enterprises, help them
implement and put blockchain solutions into use to boost their brand value as
well as sales revenue.” said Ryan Ip, Chief Technology Officer of technine.
“A few fintech projects have been completed
and are already in use. We aim at bringing practical solutions to customers
that could increase touch points with their end-users and promote adoption of
blockchain technology to the commercial sector.”
Apart from connecting Amazon Web Services
through Ingram Micro, technine is honored to be invited as the guest speaker of
the month of Cloud Illuminate, a technical virtual event series organised by
Ingram Micro for its partners and resellers.
“We will be delivering a speech to introduce
our blockchain projects, and share our experience on how Amazon Web Services
can help us combat challenges brought by implementing blockchain technology.”
said Lucas Mo, Chief Operating Officer of technine. “We see this as a great
start and we look forward to creating more collaborations with peers via Ingram
Micro’s strong network.”
The Cloud Illuminate fintech webinar will be
held at 15:00 on January 24, 2022 (UTC +08:00) and conducted in Cantonese with
English presentation slides. It is now open for registration to any interested
parties via Ingram Micro’s platform.