technine x SDMC was awarded the Best MarTech Team of Digiz Awards 2022T-Image.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 November 2022 – Tech Nine Limited (technine) and its close partner SDMC, a marketing technology-based digital marketing agency together announce that they have won the “Digiz Awards Hong Kong 2022 – Best MarTech Team” presented by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE on November 7, with their joint solution “LeOn-Live”, a live-streaming platform for hosting corporate virtual events.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is a leading and resourceful media in advertising and marketing intelligence in Asia. “We are glad that our effort is recognized by the renowned organization, also with a positive impact to the business world during the pandemic” said Lucas, MO Tsun-ming, COO of technine.

Most companies have suspended their marketing plans and physical activities in recent years, hosting virtual events is one of the common ways to maintain customer relationships and increase online exposure under the social distancing policy.

“However, some companies, especially SMEs are inexperienced in hosting online events, they need a user-friendly tool with essential features to maximize marketing effectiveness and audience engagement.” Lucas Mo continues, “Hence, our software team has developed the online platform LeOn-Live, with marketing advice from our partner SDMC to make it an efficient tool.”

LeOn-Live, the live streaming platform, provides an all-around virtual event solution to companies and events organizers. The essential features include RSVP, which provides multiple registration and login ways with guest database; eDM tools for sending confirmation and reminder emails to registrants; audience engagement tools such as Q&A, polling functions, and push notifications.

Most importantly, LeOn-Live could stream different speakers into the same online event for presentations which could help increase interactions with the participants over different geographical locations.

Event organizers can control everything with the LeOn-Live admin panel easily – get insights from peak hours with statistics, actual attendance data etc.; customize different events’ homepages and backgrounds; and even have remote access to virtual events.

“Our team always believes that technology could apply to help remedy a variety of wider challenges. Aiming to help corporates improve brand exposure and generate leads by using marketing technology to analyze user behavior.” Lucas Mo rounded up.

It was our honor to be awarded by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE. technine will continuously develop solutions that are beneficial to society. Get more information about the awards: https://technine.io/en/technine-x-sdmc-live-streaming-platform-leon-live-has-won-the-digiz-awards-hong-kong-2022-best-martech-team/

