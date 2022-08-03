Technology Solutions to Boost Employee Experience and Improve Patient Outcomes

Workforce management solutions from DXC and SAP support healthcare providers in managing their teams while focusing on employees’ well-being and ability to deliver quality care

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Healthcare providers may find that supporting their care team and managing the larger healthcare workforce is challenging, particularly during times of high stress and peak demand. Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company™, has published a panel-based Think Tank to explore these challenges and discuss how to focus efforts on improving the care team’s work-life balance and well-being. This is expected to improve outcomes and the safety of care provided.

Frost & Sullivan’s latest executive summary, Healthcare Staff Well-Being is the New Top Priority, highlights how various healthcare market dynamics—a mix of external, internal, and technology-oriented forces—affect the priorities, needs, and landscape for health services and solutions. It also showcases how progressive technological changes will provide data-based analytics, enabling ways to deliver transforming solutions, applications, and systems necessary to improve patient and staff engagement.

According to Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director—Healthcare & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan, “Healthcare workers focus on numerous shifting priorities and activities during a normal workday, operating under significant stress. Healthcare provider managers need to support their teams by listening, responding, and supporting them to address their mental health and wellness.”

Ruppar also noted, “Many providers have learned not to repeat the same mistakes that led to staff burnout and departures.”

The panelists all agreed that healthcare organizations need enabling information technology (IT), tools, and other solutions that will allow them to manage their workforce while addressing burnout and mental health issues, thus improving the employee experience. Offerings such as DXC’s Workforce Suite for Healthcare with SAP® Solutions work to bridge the gap between care team needs and improved patient outcomes through innovative technologies that will:

Enable a comprehensive approach to support staff needs (curated to the individual) to improve employee experience and engagement, which helps achieve healthcare goals and the care teams’ well-being.

Leverage digital tools and software applications to support workforce management: talent management, recruitment, retention, development, and employee experience.

Enable a holistic understanding of capabilities and competencies, taking stock of the talent pool’s skills and proficiencies to better leverage staff across different areas.

Support employees with available career paths, professional development, education, and certifications.

Position learning and training more effectively to build capability.

Implement IT solutions for workforce management to facilitate employee development and retention.

Effectively use digital solutions for overall staff performance management.

“Healthcare providers are bound to balance the needs of their organization with the needs of their people as care team well-being impacts patient outcomes,” noted Michael Byczkowski, Global Vice President and Head of Healthcare Industry at SAP. “Valuing and optimizing the workforce, supporting them with the right tools and technology, and placing them at the center of organizational preparedness are necessary to prepare for future obstacles.”

