Technology to aid economic recovery

Digital technologies will help the Philippine economy recover faster in the post-coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic crisis as it enables the government to collect more taxes for nation building, according to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd.

“We are supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, and we look forward to returning to the path of high growth when this emergency is over. The increased use of digital technologies will help us bounce back faster and stronger,” he said in a speech during the online announcement of winners for the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)-led Hackatax Philippines Innovation Challenge.

Dominguez stressed that taxes that the BIR collects are critical to fueling the country’s economic recovery.

“These will help fund our massive infrastructure investments that will create jobs for our people and increase spending on education and health care to improve the competitiveness of our workforce,” he said.

Thus, the Finance chief underscored that the BIR is well prepared for the new normal as the digital transformation the bureau has set in motion serves as a standard for all other agencies in government to emulate.

“The huge crowds jamming the BIR officers during (tax) payment deadlines is now a thing of the past,” he said.

Looking back in 2019, Dominguez highlighted that the majority of taxpayers have opted for the electronic filing option in settling their tax obligations. Tax payments from electronic channels reached P1.8. trillion in 2019, representing 84 percent of total BIR collections for the year.

Payments collected through additional electronic channels targeted for small businesses and individual taxpayers amounted to P1.2 billion in 2019, a 94-percent increase from the previous year.

“The BIR has improved internal processes, raised efficiency levels, and delivered much convenience to our clients — the taxpayers. I am confident that more improvements are in store because the bureau has also demonstrated the ambition and commitment that are key to any successful digitalization reform,” the Department of Finance head further said.

Meanwhile, he congratulated the participants and the winners of the Hackatax Philippines Innovation Challenge, which was launched in October to encourage members of the information technology and software development community to come up with front-end applications that will facilitate digital taxpayer transactions with the BIR.

“In the coming years, we will look back to this initiative as an important leap in the use of web-based and mobile apps in making the filing of returns and payment of taxes more efficient and convenient,” Dominguez said.