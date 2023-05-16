TECNO Encourages Modern Indians to Take a Shot and Explore Life’s New Angles

The new branding campaign “Don’t stop exploring life’s new angles” celebrates the passions of modern Indians with an uplifting video and encourages them to never stop exploring in life.

NEW DELHI and DHAKA, Bangladesh and ISLAMABAD, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative technology brand TECNO today launched its new branding campaign of “Don’t Stop Exploring Life’s New Angles“ in India. Kicked off with an inspiring “Take a Shot” manifesto video, TECNO encourages modern Indians to take a shot at life, venture beyond what’s comfortable, and pursue what makes their heart leap.

“Our new branding campaign aims to communicate the brand’s progressive spirit with Indian consumers, encouraging them to break free from comfortable zone and never stop exploring new perspectives,” said Gavin Wu, Marketing Director of TECNO India. “This campaign is part of our continued efforts to build stronger connections with our Indian consumers, creating special moments together in the pursuit of an enriched life.”

“Take A Shot” manifesto video is a creative portrayal of the new age mindset that never stops exploring. All six stories exemplify modern Indians, from a busy office worker who manages to become a cyclist and explore the beautiful night of city, to a mom who doesn’t give up her love of painting while enjoying motherhood, as well as other uplifting stories of people who are fulfilled by their unstoppable exploration and keep bringing what they love to life. All six stories elaborate on the theme with vivid and poetic scenes to showcase how modern Indians explore different perspectives of life with unstoppable determination and persistence.

The new campaign is rooted in TECNO’s deep understanding of the Indian market developed over years. Indians today are no longer satisfied with being defined by one singular identity, instead many are eager to be recognized with multiple identities and occupations to reflect their layered personalities and varied interests. They are willing to take side hustle to discover their true passion and inspire them to unleash their inner creativity.

“Thanks to their expanding knowledge and global mindset, the fast social and economic development, and the rapidly changing lifestyle…modern Indians are eager for more opportunities and new fulfillment in life,” said Lucia Liu, Chief Brand Officer of TECNO. “This spirit perfectly aligns with our brand spirit of ‘Stop at Nothing’, hence why we are so proud of this new campaign that delves into the rich and diverse aspects of life.”

With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO never stops exploring and relentlessly pushing the boundaries to bring premium and stylishly crafted products to inspire consumers always have a positive mind of future and enrich their life with a beautiful taste of tomorrow. Through most recently PHANTOM V Fold and the upcoming CAMON 20 Series in India, TECNO revolutionizes the user experience of Indian consumers to empower them to be part of a progressive technology world through which anyone can achieve their potential and show their identities.

The new “Don’t Stop Exploring Life’s New Angles” campaign also reflects TECNO’s intention to continue investing in the Indian market. “We further cultivate our local insight to deliver technological innovations and breakthroughs that meet the needs of users in India.” Said Gavin Wu.

