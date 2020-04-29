Trending Now

TECNO is about to launch an energy king smartphone in Myanmar

TECNO is about to launch an energy king smartphone in Myanmar

RANGOON, Myanmar, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO Mobile will launch a new model of 6000mAh ultra-long battery life in the local market this month. Pouvoir 4 Pro will be the first 6000mAh product launched in the local market by mainstream mobile phone brands.

Pouvoir 4 Pro features an enormous 6000mAh battery, capable of powering the phone for four days straight with just a single charge. This means with one single charge, users can watch a movie that’s 792 minutes long, play a game for a good 638 mins or Vlog in HD for 516 mins straight.

Equipped with a 16MP AI Quad camera, plus 5MP+2MP+AI lens at the rear, and 16MP dual flash camera at the front, Pouvoir 4 Pro will offer the best entertainment experience — be it gaming or videos in its 7-inch HD+ Drop Display. The smartphone features TECNO’s HI OS 6.0, which is built on Android Q and will be available at leading retailers in Myanmar.

