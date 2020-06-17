TECNO Mobile donates anti-COVID-19 supplies in Thailand

CHIANGMAI, Thailand, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global premier smartphone brand TECNO Mobile is expressing its commitment of solidarity with Thailand, along with Mr. Peerawat Kulananwatv to donate anti-COVID-19 materials to local people.

At Chatuchak Market 2 (Minburi) Weekend Market, TECNO Thai Country Manager David Chan, along with Mr. Peerawat Kulananwatv, handed over the donations to local residents, which included 1,000 bottles of sanitizer and 1,000 bags of rice.



Mr. Peerawat Kulananwatv and TECNO team dispatching supplies.

“TECNO cares about local people and building a long-relationship with locals, especially at this critical period of the pandemic,” said David Chan. “It is our social responsibility to help local people go over this global crisis, and it is time to protect our home together.”

Along with Mr. Peerawat Kulananwatv, who is popular celebrity in Thai, he threw himself into helping as many people as he can during the pandemic, TECNO invited him to donate the materials.

Having entered the Thai market in 2018, TECNO has been developing constantly with the area in the north of Thailand providing high-quality and valuable smart phones, such as SPARK series, POP series.

“TECNO will continuously support Thailand with cutting-edge technologies, to help this beautiful country to win this epidemic battle and bring joy and contentment back to people’s life,” David said.

About TECNO Mobile

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of “Expect More”, TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

