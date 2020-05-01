TECNO Mobile unveils the Pouvoir 4 Pro for the local market gaming and video creator community

RANGOON, Myanmar, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO Mobile has unveiled a new addition to its hugely popular Pouvoir series. The global premier mobile phone brand has announced the launch of Pouvoir 4 Pro which features an enormous 6000mAh battery, capable of powering the phone for four days straight with just a single charge. Equipped with a 16MP AI Quad camera, plus 5MP+2MP+AI lens at the rear, and 16MP dual flash camera at the front, Pouvoir 4 Pro offers the best entertainment experience – be it gaming, videos in its 7-inch HD+ Drop Display. The ‘Pouvoir-ful’ smartphone features TECNO’s HI OS 6.0 which is built on Android Q, and will be available at leading retailers in Myanmar. and priced at 229,000 Ks.

Pouvoir 4 Pro flaunts a high performing and premium glossy design that is light weight, slimmer and sleeker than its predecessors. It packs a range of cool features such as Face Unlock, Fingerprint Sensor for optimized security with a unique button along the side to wake up a Virtual Google assistant at any time.

As an integrated entertainment product, the Pouvoir 4 Pro’s key USP lies in its ability to provide the best entertainment experience – be its 7-inch display offering 90.55% screen ratio thereby bringing you more wide vision area or its dual speakers providing stereo and digital sound solutions based on acoustic measurement and correction.

Jason Wong, Country Manager of TECNO Mobile Myanmar said: “TECNO Mobile fans in the local market love consuming video content on their smartphones and want great specs for gaming. As a brand founded on innovation and AI technologies, we are confident that the new Pouvoir 4 will appeal to our innovation focused consumers. With its impressive battery life, an excellent memory and processor that ensures zero lags and a smooth mobile experience, Pouvoir comes power-packed at an affordable price, giving users the best possible value for money.”

Providing an extraordinary experience, the Pouvoir 4 Pro features a 128GB + 6G memory which means Pouvoir 4 Pro users will get a lag-free gaming experience. Other core gaming features for gamers include a magic button that can be used as fire key in arcade/shooting games, a specific PUBG related Intelligent scheduling of system resources to ensure a high quality PUBG game experience and a Screen Off Gaming Mode that saves more than 50% of the power.

For the camera enthusiasts, besides the excellent rear and front cameras, the phone also comes with a low light video record mode that automatically brightens videos.

The device operates on HiOS which is a customized version of Android Q and will be available in 3 color options of Ice Jadeite, Misty Grey and Fascinating Purple.

About TECNO Mobile

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of “Expect More”, TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

