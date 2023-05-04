TECNO’s Upcoming CAMON 20 Series Picks Up Prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023

The new CAMON 20 Series will be launched in May 2023 with a unique three-dimensional deconstructionist design that was unanimously praised by the judges of MUSE Design Awards 2023.

HONG KONG, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the upcoming CAMON 20 Series from innovative technology brand TECNO picked up the prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023 as a gold winner in Product Design of Telecommunications category. TECNO’s CAMON 20 Series, known for its groundbreaking stylish design, was again unanimously praised by the judges of MUSE Design Awards 2023 thanks to its industry-first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design. This win further illustrates TECNO’s strength in product design as the company continues to gain recognitions from well-established international authorities. The award-winning device is set for launch in May this year.



MUSE Design Awards 2023 Gold Winner TECNO CAMON 20 Series

Held by the International Awards Association (IAA), the MUSE Design Awards is one of the most influential international awards in the global design field, known for its rigorous judging system and high-quality criteria. The awards focus on the exploration of artistic beauty and design innovation, with the goal of fostering “design muses” and promoting global innovation and design excellence. This year’s MUSE Design Awards received over 6,300 entries from countries worldwide and were judged by a jury panel composed of 51 expert judges from creative and design-led disciplines across the globe.

“The industries have gone through significant changes throughout the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome, is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA,” said IAA spokesman Thomas Brandt, “We celebrate good design in all its forms and TECNO CAMON 20 Series caught our eye with its outstanding attention to detail, superb craftsmanship, and innovative design qualities, making it a worthy winner of our Gold Award.”

Inspired by the deconstructivism genre of postmodern architecture, TECNO fuses the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers to create the unique CAMON PUZZLE design. TECNO tries for the first time to engrave with 20 irregular ribs in a three-dimensional luxury lychee-pattern back cover material of Magic Skin while sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic is integrated into the construction of the device’s back cover. The combination of advanced materials and bold design philosophy challenges traditional smartphone design language and allows for CAMON 20 users to make a stylish statement.

Of course, the focus is not only on aesthetics but on the user experience, too. The newest material of Magic Skin applied to CAMON 20 Series brings out the best of deconstructionist design, creating incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that doesn’t attract fingerprints. With a unique appearance and high-quality materials, CAMON 20 series brings industry design standards into a new era by winning high praise from the MUSE jury and highlights TECNO’s position as a pioneer in smartphone design.

