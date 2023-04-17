Teddy Swims Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Atlanta singer Teddy Swims has announced a run of Australian tour dates for August 2023. Swims will kick off proceedings in Brisbane on Friday, 18th August, before moving through Sydney, Perth, and Adelaide before a final show in Melbourne on Friday, 25th August.

It hasn’t been long between tours for Teddy – he arrived in the country last September for his debut Australian tour. Swims will be joined at all dates by his live band Freak Freely. See the dates and details below.

Teddy Swims: ‘Dose’

It’s been a speedy rise to stardom for the Atlanta singer, who gained a huge fanbase after posting covers on YouTube in 2019 – he ended up signed to Warner Records. Swims has released a number of original EPs since then, including Unlearning (2020), Tough Love (2022) and the most recent Sleep is Exhausting (also in 2022).

“The title Sleep is Exhausting comes from my inability to shut my mind off and sleep some nights,” Swims said of the latest EP. “Even if I get sleep, there’s nightmares.”

He teamed up with a number of artists for collaborations in 2022, including ILLENIUM for ‘All That Really Matters’, Meghan Trainor with “Bad For Me’, and MK & Burns for ‘Better’.

Teddy Swims Australian Tour 2023

Friday 18 August – Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 19 August – Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 22 August – Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

Thursday 24 August – Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Friday 25 August – Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 28 August – Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, 24th April via Frontier Touring.

