TEDxSydney 2022 Lineup Features Rapper Elsy Wameyo, The Necks’ Chris Abrahams & More

After almost three years on the shelf, Australia’s leading ideas platform TEDx is returning to Sydney for a fully curated day of inspiring talks, films, performances and more.

For the music lovers among us, three Australian artists will be sharing their passion and wisdom onstage at Sydney’s Town Hall on Friday, 5th August as part of the overall lineup of speakers. They include Kenya-born, Adelaide-based rapper Elsy Wameyo, Sydney-based Armenian pianist, composer and ARIA nominated artist Zela Margossian and The Necks’ Chris Abrahams.

WATCH: TEDxSydney 2022 Launch Video

[embedded content]

The trio will be speaking on topics close to the heart, around this years’ TEDxSydney theme of ‘IMPRINT’.

“The decisions we make, the actions we take, the stories we tell and the lives we lead … all create an IMPRINT,” the the good people at TED explain on the official event website. “The marks we make today … will form the foundations of our future.”

Wameyo’s announcement on TEDxSydney’s speaker lineup comes hot on the heels of her landmark performance at Splendour In The Grass 2022, after taking out the national triple j Unearthed competition to open the festival.

Following her TEDx chat, the artist will also be heading out on tour around the country this August and September.

Outside the realm of music, speakers who’ll be spilling their brains as part of the TEDxSydney 2022 event include former Australian Of The Year, sexual abuse survivor, advocate and all-around legend Grace Tame, plus philosopher Tim Dean, author and journalist Julia Baird and loads more.

For more details and to register for tickets to TEDxSydney 2022, you can slap your mouse here.

Further Reading:

Elsy Wameyo Announces National ‘Nilotic’ Tour Dates

The Good, the Bad and the Muddy: Key Moments From Splendour in the Grass 2022

Megan Washington Delivers Emotional TED Talk About Stuttering