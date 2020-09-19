Teen admits to pushing log off cliff that killed woman

A teenager has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, admitting that he was responsible for pushing a log off a cliff that struck and killed a photographer in Ohio in the United States.

Jaden Churchheus and another teen, Jordan Buckley, both 17-year-olds, were accused of committing the crime in September last year, as per NBC affiliate WCMH on Sept. 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murder and homicide charges have since been dropped for Churchheus as part of the plea agreement. Buckley is, meanwhile, set to appear in court on Sept. 25 and is expected to enter a plea similar to Churchheus’.

Churchheus has been sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years for murder, according to the report. Hocking County Common Pleas Court Judge John T. Wallace agreed to stay the sentence and transfer the case to juvenile court for formal sentencing.

FEATURED STORIES

The victim, 44-year-old photographer Victoria Schafer, was taking photos for high school students at the foot of the stairs to Old Man’s Cave at the Hocking Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2019, as per The Columbus Dispatch also last Wednesday.

They were then charged in the Hocking County Juvenile Court, but the case was transferred to the Hocking County Common Pleas Court so the two could be tried as adults, the report said.

During the recent hearing, Churchheus expressed his remorse, quoted as saying: “I have thought about the fact that I caused someone’s death every day since it happened. And I will carry that for the rest of my life… I realize that nothing I say can bring Ms. Schafer back, but I am truly sorry.” Ian Biong /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Man allegedly confesses to killing wife with sword, police say

WATCH: Anti-mask group stages rally inside store, chanting ‘take off your mask’

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>