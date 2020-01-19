Teen gunned down in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY — A teenager was shot and killed by an unidentified assailant on Saturday night while the teen was driving his motorcycle in Cataingan town in Masbate province, a police report said Sunday.

The victim, Jessie Ynot, 19, a student and resident of Barangay (village) Cadulawan, was onboard his motorcycle and was on his way to attend a fiesta in Barangay Maanahao at around 11:50 p.m. when he was waylaid by an unidentified gunman, Police Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said.

The report said the gunman hid at a grassy portion of the road and subsequently fired several rounds from a still unknown type of gun, killing the victim instantly.

Police are still investigating the incident.

