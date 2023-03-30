Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers Release New Single ‘Lights Out’, First Taste of the Band’s Debut Album

Canberra-Melbourne-Wollongong outfit Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have dropped a biting new single, titled ‘Lights Out’. It’s the first glimpse of the band’s debut album, which is set to arrive sometime this year.

The band have also released a music video to accompany the track, which was pieced together with behind-the-scenes footage from their recent tours. “This was one of the first songs we wrote all together so we really wanted to create a fun music video that not only captured all of us together but one that we created entirely ourselves,” the band said in a statement.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: ‘Lights Out’

The band went on to explain that ‘Lights Out’ is a “celebration of realising you’re hot and can empower yourself”. “The years between the ages of 18 and 22 are some of the most developmental years of a person’s life, and ‘Lights Out’ describes these years,” they explained. “It’s all about claiming your sexuality, confidence and not caring about what the drunk strangers in a Canberra nightclub will think of you.”

Their debut album follows the release of their acclaimed 2022 EP, Pretty Good For A Girl Band; it featured the single ‘Girl Sports’, which landed in the triple j Hottest 100 at #55.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will head out on tour as part of the Groovin The Moo lineup in April – it kicks off in Adelaide on Friday, 21st April.

