“Teen star Christine Lim, namahagi ng 7,500 kahon ng gatas para sa mga bata”

Sariling ipon ni teen star Christine Lim ang ipinambili niya ng 7,500 boxes ng gatas para sa mga bata

Kahanga-hanga ang ginawa ng teen star na si Christine Lim, 18, para matulungan ang mga batang may edad na 1 hanggang 3 taon na magkaroon ng gatas na maiinom habang naka-quarantine ang kanilang mga magulang dahil sa COVID-19 crisis.

Gamit ang naipong P200,000 at sa panawagan niya sa Instagram thru her fundraising drive na Lingap-Batang Capasenos (Ayudang Gatas) ay nakakolekta si Tine (palayaw ni Christine) ng 7,500 boxes of powdered milk.

Binigyan niya ng 2 boxes ng gatas ang bawat pamilyang may mga batang anak sa Capas, Tarlac.

Aniya, “Milk is not included in the emergency relief packs that we are distributing during relief operations. It is given separately upon request.

“I believe that this is the best way to help them… Tayo ang may kakayahang bumuo pa rin ng magandang mundo para sa mga bata sa kabila ng matinding krisis na ating kinakaharap,” lahad ng teen star.

Bukod sa mga gatas ay tumutulong din ang dalaga para magbigay ng medical supplies sa frontliners tulad ng PPEs, N95 and surgical masks, alcohol, shoe covers, Hazmat suits, safety goggles, at surgical gloves, kasama na din ang food packs.

Si Tine ay anak ni Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan at dito niya marahil namana ang pagiging compassionate sa pagtulong sa ibang tao.

“I really admire my Papa, especially in dedicating his life to serve the Capaseños. I learned a lot from him, from having compassion, having intelligent discernment, sacrificing for the betterment of everyone, up to being fair, and many more.

“My principle in life is that, service to humanity is the best work of life. Always remember, if we have ways to help, do not think twice or thrice, just wholeheartedly extend our arms and help other people. No matter what age, what socio-economic status, and what situation we are dealing with, always help the needy. It is where we could feel genuine happiness,” she said.

Samantala, kasama si Christine sa mga bibida sa Boy Love Pinoy version series titled My Extra Ordinary. Ang iba pang cast ng series ay sina Darwin Yu, Enzo Santiago, Kamille Filoteo, Karissa Toliongco, EJ Coronel, at Sam Cafranca.

My Extra Ordinary is produced by Asterisk Digital Entertainment and will be shown very soon.