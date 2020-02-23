Teen wanted for homicide in Lucena nabbed

LUCENA CITY — A 17-year-old boy wanted for homicide was arrested in this city early Sunday, police said.

Lieutenant Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said operatives armed with an arrest warrant issued by Judge Romeo Buenaventura of Regional Trial Court – Branch 59 in this city on September 20, 2018, captured the suspect in his hideout in Barangay (village) 11 around 12:30 a.m.

The name of the suspect is being withheld by the police in accordance with Republic Act No. 9344 or the “Juvenile Justice And Welfare Act of 2006”.

According to report, the wanted suspect and his unidentified friend hacked the victim to death in this city sometime in February 2018.

The suspect is placed under the custodial facility of Reception and Action Center by the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

