Teen wins lottery prize worth P15 million but can’t celebrate with family due to COVID-19

An 18-year-old man won 240,000 pounds (over $296,000 or P15.1 million) from the lottery in the United Kingdom but is unable to share the victory with his family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle Burke from Stoke-on-Trent purchased his 2-pound winning scratch card for the lottery game “£20,000 a month for a year” on March 19, as per The Sentinel yesterday, March 31. Despite winning the big cash reward, Burke will not be celebrating and will be staying at home since it is “the right thing to do.”

Burke revealed that his father, Simon, who is a porter at the Royal Stoke University, is under self-isolation for 12 weeks. His mother and his two siblings are also currently under self-isolation at a different location.

The National Lottery has sent Burke a digital “big cheque,” as per report. It also promised to send him a live version of it with a bottle of champagne “as soon as it is safe to.”

The young man, who is a store assistant at JD Sports, is still thinking about what to do with his winnings, though he has expressed that once he passes his driver’s license test, he will purchase a car.

For now, Burke told the publication, “I will keep self-isolating, washing my hands and not venturing out until everything changes back to normal.” Cha Lino/JB

