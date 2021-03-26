Teenage Joans Announce Debut EP ‘Taste Of Me’, Share New Single

Reigning Unearthed High champions, Teenage Joans are backing it up already. The duo has announced their debut EP, How It Tastes and they’ve shared a new single today.

‘Ice Cream’ combines poppy hooks with Teenage Joans’ signature punk rock vocals. It’s a super fun track.

“‘Ice Cream’ is about feeling like your best just isn’t good enough,” said Teenage Joans in a media release.

“Sometimes in life, it feels like you’re trying so much harder than the people around you, but you’re still falling behind (like getting a head start in the race of life, but still placing last).

“We wanted people screaming along to wanting to feel better, like a toddler screams about wanting their ice cream.

“One of our favourite things to do in our songs is juxtaposing serious topics using childlike metaphors to get the point across in a different way.”

Their debut EP, How It Tastes will feature today’s single ‘Ice Cream’ along with ‘Something About Being Sixteen’.

How It Tastes is due for release Friday, 28th May.

Listen to ‘Ice Cream’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]