Teenage tourist swept by strong waves while swimming in Zambales

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — An 18-year-old male tourist here was reported missing after he was swept away by big waves while swimming in the waters off Cabangan town in this province early Monday (June 12 ), authorities said Tuesday.

According to Champ del Rosario, head of the Cabangan municipal disaster risk reduction and management office, a search and retrival operation was under way to find Reylie Torre Cellar, a resident of Caloocan City.

He has been missing since 10 a.m. on Monday.

“We’re continously monitoring all coastal areas and alerted local governments,” Del Rosario told the Inquirer.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the enhanced southwest monsoon, or “habagat,” were experienced in this province on Tuesday. INQ

