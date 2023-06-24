Trending Now

Teenager busted with P2-M shabu in Davao City drug sting

TopNews
admin

Teenager busted with P2-M shabu in Davao City drug sting

Suspected shabu worth over P2 million and buy-bust money seized following the arrest of Kurt Aaron Espinosa during a buy-bust operation in Davao City on Friday night. (Photos courtesy of Davao City Police Office)

Over P2 million worth of shabu and marked peso bills were confiscated from drug suspect Kurt Aaron Espinosa during a buy-bust operation in Davao City on Friday night. (Photos courtesy of Davao City Police Office)

DAVAO CITY—Police arrested an 18-year old drug suspect and confiscated an estimated P2 million worth of shabu following a buy-bust operation on Friday night.

The Davao City Police Office said Kurt Aaron Espinosa was nabbed by operatives from the Bajada police station at Dacudao Ave., Paciano Bangoy village at around 10:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Espinosa, a resident of Sarphil, San Antonio village, Agdao, was tagged as a high value target and is number one in the city’s list of drug suspects.

He was arrested after allegedly selling a sachet of shabu to an undercover police officer.

FEATURED STORIES

(Photo courtesy of Davao City Police Office)

When frisked, two more sachets of shabu were recovered from Espinosa, police said.

The suspect is now under custody and is facing a formal complaint.

gsg
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top