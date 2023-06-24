Teenager busted with P2-M shabu in Davao City drug sting

DAVAO CITY—Police arrested an 18-year old drug suspect and confiscated an estimated P2 million worth of shabu following a buy-bust operation on Friday night.

The Davao City Police Office said Kurt Aaron Espinosa was nabbed by operatives from the Bajada police station at Dacudao Ave., Paciano Bangoy village at around 10:30 p.m.

Espinosa, a resident of Sarphil, San Antonio village, Agdao, was tagged as a high value target and is number one in the city’s list of drug suspects.

He was arrested after allegedly selling a sachet of shabu to an undercover police officer.

When frisked, two more sachets of shabu were recovered from Espinosa, police said.

The suspect is now under custody and is facing a formal complaint.

