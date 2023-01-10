Teether & Kuya Neil Release ‘RENO’ From Upcoming Mixtape ‘STRESSOR’

Melbourne duo Teether and Kuya Neil have shared another cut from their upcoming mixtape Stressor.

The track is called ‘RENO’, and it’ll be the closing track from the mixtape, which is due out February 3 through Chapter Music. According to the duo, the track is a celebration of their perseverance – listen below.

Teether & Kuya Neil: ‘RENO’

[embedded content]

“RENO is both an acknowledgement of our achievements within this present context and also an attempt to manifest access to resources that have previously been out of reach,” the duo says.

“Those who always had access experience more tangible results to their work, but us and our peers have built spaces, scenes and sounds out of very limited means. This is a celebration of that perseverance.”

It’s the third collaboration between the two underground artists, having first released the Good Surprises EP through Teether’s label back in February 2021. They signed to Chapter Music not long after and released the GLYPH mixtape in November later that year. Four songs from the EP were featured on the soundtrack for Netflix’s recent show Heartbreak High.

The duo recently made some industry waves at BIGSOUND – Music Feeds labelled them as one of the standout hip-hop acts for the event, with journalist David James Young writing that they’d delivered an “exceptional set”.

STRESSOR will feature nine tracks, including collaborations with rapper Realname, Sevy, and zk King. You can pre-order the mixtape here.

