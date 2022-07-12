Tegan And Sara Announce Their Tenth Studio Album, ‘Crybaby’

Canadian duo Tegan And Sara have announced their tenth studio album, with Crybaby scheduled to arrive 21st October. To complement the news, the pair have also shared their new single, ‘Yellow’.

Following on from the release of April’s ‘Fucking Up What Matters’, both ‘Yellow’ and the entirety of Crybaby was co-produced by Tegan And Sara and John Congleton. The video for ‘Yellow’, directed by Mark Myers, takes inspiration from Coldplay’s 2000 single of the same name.

Tegan And Sara – ‘Yellow’

[embedded content]

“[The song] was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood—wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiralling backward in time,” Sara said in a statement. “Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.”

“This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” added Tegan. “It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganising the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster,’ or ‘It’s going to be in a different key.’ But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.”

Crybaby will be the first Tegan And Sara album released since 2019’s Hey, I’m Just Like You. The pair remained relatively silent throughout the previous two years and the accompanying pandemic, appearing live only once. Earlier this year though, they re-emerged with Still Jealous an acoustic re-recording of their 2004 album, So Jealous.

Crybaby is set for release on 21st October.

Tegan And Sara – Crybaby

I Can’t Grow Up All I Wanted Fucking Up What Matters Yellow Smoking Weed Alone Faded Like A Feeling I’m Okay Pretty Shitty Time Under My Control This Ain’t Going Well Sometimes I See Stars Whatever That Was

