Tekashi 6ix9ine Set To Be Released From Prison Today, Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 3, 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine (Daniel Hernandez) is reportedly being released from prison early today, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reported by Rolling Stone, the controversial rapper’s attorney filed a motion for him to be released early due to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the prison system.

The presiding Judge Paul Engelmayer ruled, “In light of the heightened medical risk presented to Mr. Hernandez by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are extraordinary and compelling reasons to reduce Mr. Hernandez’s sentence in the manner requested.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is extraordinary and unprecedented in modern times in this nation. It presents a clear and present danger to free society for reasons that need no elaboration.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be required to, “serve his first four months of supervised release on home incarceration, to be enforced by GPS monitoring, at an address approved by the defendant’s probation officer.”

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman requested Judge Engelmayer not release the ruling until 4pm EST, “to ensure that Mr. Hernandez is transported safely and securely from the facility where he is currently housed to a residential address previously approved by the Probation Department (the ‘Residence’).”

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro filed the motion for him to be release immediately last week. He cited the rapper’s asthma, saying it put him at risk from the virus.

Hernandez was initially sentenced to two years in prison with five years supervised release. He was set for release at the end of 2020.

More to come.