Telecoms firm Globe brings free calls, charging to provinces hit by Ursula
CEBU CITY–Telecommunications firm Globe Telecom is providing free calls and charging services in Visayan provinces which bore the burnt of Typhoon Ursula shortly after restoring network coverage in the areas.
In a statement, Globe said these “Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging” services are in Capiz, Leyte, Aklan, Northern Iloilo and Eastern Samar.
Communication in these areas had been difficult shortly after Ursula’s onslaught.
Strong winds caused widespread power outage and cut off fiber optics lines, bringing service disruption in the provinces of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Capiz and Aklan, including the world-famous resort island of Boracay.
On Thursday (Dec. 26), or two days after Ursula barreled its way through the island, network services were fully restored in the provinces of Masbate, Sorsogon, Leyte and Southern Leyte as well as Kalibo town in Aklan and parts of Samar province.
The company’s network operations team worked round the clock to fire up Globe cell sites in the three provinces hit by the typhoon to provide residents critical telecommunications services needed at this time.
“Globe is exerting all means possible to immediately restore critical telecommunications services in Boracay today, Dec. 26,” read a Globe statement.
More repair teams from Dumaguete City and Cebu were to arrive in Boracay to help restore services, the statement said.
“The company’s network operations team worked overtime to fulfill its commitment to fire up Globe cell sites in the areas affected by the typhoon to provide residents critical telecommunications services especially during this Yuletide season,” it added.
Edited by TSB
Globe gave a list of areas and schedule of Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging:
Capiz
Municipal Hall,
Poblacion, Panay, Capiz
Dec 26- Dec 28
10am to 3pm
Ivisan Plaza Near Police Station
Poblacion, Ivisan, Capiz
Dec 27-29
10am to 3pm
Municipal Hall
Pontevedra, Capiz
Dec 26- Dec 28
9am to 3pm
Municipal Hall
Panitan, Capiz
Dec 27- Dec 29
9am to 3pm
City Hall
Roxas City, Capiz
Dec 26- 28
8am-5pm
Leyte
CYVON STORE / Brgy. 96 Calanipawan road
Tacloban City
Dec. 26-30
8am to 11pm
Brgy. 6 Bayantel Office. Corner Sto. and T Claudio St.
Tacloban City
Dec. 26-30
8am to 6pm
Tacloban New Bus Terminal
Tacloban City
Dec. 26-30
8am to 5pm
Sacay Store, Brgy Cavite
West Palo National Highway, Leyte
Dec 26-30
8-11am/ 3-6pm
Mark & David Store, Brgy Poblacion
Santa Fe National Highway near Municipal Hall, Leyte
Dec 26-30
8-11am/ 3-6pm
Ramil Store, Brgy Blumentritt
Alangalang, Leyte
Dec 26-30
8-11am/ 3-6pm
Globe Ormoc FOBN, Brgy. Bantique
Ormoc City
Dec 26-31
7am- 7pm
In front of Municipal Hall
Poblacion Kananga, Leyte
Dec 26-31
7am- 7pm
Brgy. Covered Court
Brgy. Poblacion Del Sur
Villaba, Leyte
Dec 26-31
7am- 7pm
Beside Trancycle
Poblacion, Naval, Biliran
Dec 26-31
7am- 7pm
Public Terminal
Poblacion, Matag-ob, Leyte
Dec 26-31
7am- 7pm
Beside Palawan Pawnshop
Brgy. San Isidro, Biliran
Dec 26-41
7am- 7pm
Aklan
Pastrana Park
Kalibo, Aklan
Dec 26- 28
10am to 4pm
Pd Store Kalibo
Roxas Avenue, Kalibo, Aklan
Dec 26-28
8am to 5pm
Northern Iloilo
Municipal Hall
Balasan, Iloilo
Dec. 26-28
8am to 7pm
Municipal Hall
Estancia, Iloilo
Dec. 26-28
8am to 7pm
Eastern Samar
Uptown Mall
Borongan City, Eastern Samar
Dec. 26-29
9am to 11am/12nn to 4pm
Tourism Office
Guiuan, Eastern Samar
Dec. 26-29
9am – 11am / 12nn-4pm
Tourism Office
Basey, Eastern Samar
Dec. 26-29
9am – 11am / 12nn-4pm
Giporlos Gym
Giporlos, Eastern Samar
9am – 11am / 12nn-4pm
Dec. 26-29
