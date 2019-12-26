HomeTopNews Philippines

Telecoms firm Globe brings free calls, charging to provinces hit by Ursula

CEBU CITY–Telecommunications firm Globe Telecom is providing free calls and charging services in Visayan provinces which bore the burnt of Typhoon Ursula shortly after restoring network coverage in the areas.

In a statement, Globe said these “Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging” services are in Capiz, Leyte, Aklan, Northern Iloilo and Eastern Samar.

Communication in these areas had been difficult shortly after Ursula’s onslaught.

Strong winds caused widespread power outage and cut off fiber optics lines, bringing service disruption in the provinces of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Capiz and Aklan, including the world-famous resort island of Boracay.

On Thursday (Dec. 26), or two days after Ursula barreled its way through the island, network services were fully restored in the provinces of Masbate, Sorsogon, Leyte and Southern Leyte as well as Kalibo town in Aklan and parts of Samar province.

The company’s network operations team worked round the clock to fire up Globe cell sites in the three provinces hit by the typhoon to provide residents critical telecommunications services needed at this time.

“Globe is exerting all means possible to immediately restore critical telecommunications services in Boracay today, Dec. 26,” read a Globe statement.

More repair teams from Dumaguete City and Cebu were to arrive in Boracay to help restore services, the statement said.

“The company’s network operations team worked overtime to fulfill its commitment to fire up Globe cell sites in the areas affected by the typhoon to provide residents critical telecommunications services especially during this Yuletide season,” it added.

Edited by TSB

Globe gave a list of areas and schedule of Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging:

Capiz

Municipal Hall,

Poblacion, Panay, Capiz

Dec 26- Dec 28

10am to 3pm

Ivisan Plaza Near Police Station

Poblacion, Ivisan, Capiz

Dec 27-29

10am to 3pm

Municipal Hall

Pontevedra, Capiz

Dec 26- Dec 28

9am to 3pm

Municipal Hall

Panitan, Capiz

Dec 27- Dec 29

9am to 3pm

City Hall

Roxas City, Capiz

Dec 26- 28

8am-5pm

Leyte

CYVON STORE / Brgy. 96 Calanipawan road

Tacloban City

Dec. 26-30

8am to 11pm

Brgy. 6 Bayantel Office. Corner Sto. and T Claudio St.

Tacloban City

Dec. 26-30

8am to 6pm

Tacloban New Bus Terminal

Tacloban City

Dec. 26-30

8am to 5pm

Sacay Store, Brgy Cavite

West Palo National Highway, Leyte

Dec 26-30

8-11am/ 3-6pm

Mark & David Store, Brgy Poblacion

Santa Fe National Highway near Municipal Hall, Leyte

Dec 26-30

8-11am/ 3-6pm

Ramil Store, Brgy Blumentritt

Alangalang, Leyte

Dec 26-30

8-11am/ 3-6pm

Globe Ormoc FOBN, Brgy. Bantique

Ormoc City

Dec 26-31

7am- 7pm

In front of Municipal Hall

Poblacion Kananga, Leyte

Dec 26-31

7am- 7pm

Brgy. Covered Court

Brgy. Poblacion Del Sur

Villaba, Leyte

Dec 26-31

7am- 7pm

Beside Trancycle

Poblacion, Naval, Biliran

Dec 26-31

7am- 7pm

Public Terminal

Poblacion, Matag-ob, Leyte

Dec 26-31

7am- 7pm

Beside Palawan Pawnshop

Brgy. San Isidro, Biliran

Dec 26-41

7am- 7pm

Aklan

Pastrana Park

Kalibo, Aklan

Dec 26- 28

10am to 4pm

Pd Store Kalibo

Roxas Avenue, Kalibo, Aklan

Dec 26-28

8am to 5pm

Northern Iloilo

Municipal Hall

Balasan, Iloilo

Dec. 26-28

8am to 7pm

Municipal Hall

Estancia, Iloilo

Dec. 26-28

8am to 7pm

Eastern Samar

Uptown Mall

Borongan City, Eastern Samar

Dec. 26-29

9am to 11am/12nn to 4pm

Tourism Office

Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Dec. 26-29

9am – 11am / 12nn-4pm

Tourism Office

Basey, Eastern Samar

Dec. 26-29

9am – 11am / 12nn-4pm

Giporlos Gym

Giporlos, Eastern Samar

9am – 11am / 12nn-4pm

Dec. 26-29

